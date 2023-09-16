BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire has started in Bealville, according to the CHP Traffic page.

The “Caliente Fire” has burned approximately 55 acres so far and is 99% contained as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire. The Kern County Fire Department is the lead agency on this fire.

The fire started near railroad tracks on Bealville Rd., nearby Hwy 58.

The cause of the Caliente Fire is unknown at this time, officials say. The investigation is ongoing.

