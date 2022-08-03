Update: No homes were damaged and the fire was stopped in about one hour at about 75 acres, according to KCFD spokesperson Captain Andrew Freeborn.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – An evacuation warning has been put in place for North and Haberkern drives in Lebec due to a fire growing in the area, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The fire is at about 75 acres and forward progress has stopped, according to a tweet by KCFD.

A brush fire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. near Lebec Road and North Drive off of the I5, according to KCFD.

The Kern County Fire Department is currently on scene, according to a tweet from KCFD.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.