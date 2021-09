BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire burning near Inyokern has forced a closure of a portion of Highway 178.

Caltrans says eastbound and westbound Highway 178 is closed at Highway 14 for a brushfire burning west of the highway. Firefighters are at the scene working to extinguish the fire.

It was not immediately clear how many acres have burned.

There is no estimate for when the road may reopen.