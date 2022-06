BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a report of a brush fire near Highway 58 between Bealeville and Hart Flat, according to a tweet by the Kern County Fire Department.

The tweet says, KCFD is at the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the highway is not shutdown, but CHP is directing traffic.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.