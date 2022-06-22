BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire, likely started by lightning early Wednesday morning, has burned 1,800 acres south of Bakersfield, Kern County fire officials said.

The Thunder Fire broke out early Wednesday morning southeast of Interstate 5 and Edmonston Pumping Plant Road. KCFD said it started as two fires in the area and has since grown to 1,800 acres by Wednesday night.

CHP briefly escorted traffic through I-5 in Fort Tejon because of smoke as the fire made its way toward the highway late Wednesday afternoon.

About 250 firefighters are working to contain the fire. It is at 10% containment.