BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Curve Fire threatened dozens of homes Wednesday afternoon, but it was brought under control.

The fire in Lebec was called in at 1:30 p.m. near Lebec Road and North Drive, off the I-5, and had been expanding quickly. It could be seen by travelers driving on the I-5 through the Grapevine.

An evacuation warning was placed for residents living between North and Haberkern drives in Lebec. Kern County Fire Department said the fire burned 75 acres of land but no homes were damaged.

Fire crews worked to set a perimeter and stopped the fire in one hour using air strikes, dumping water and with boots on the ground.

“This is a great example of agencies working together to quickly extinguish the fire. The fire was spreading through vegetation moderate rate of spread. And it was spreading toward about two dozen homes that were immediately threatened,” Captain Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department said. “These are the types of homes that its critical for those homeowners to create that defensive space.. so that we can make a stand.”

Freeborn also said no one was hurt in the blaze.