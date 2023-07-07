BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire on northbound Interstate 5 is impacting traffic near Fort Tejon Road Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

Highway patrol officials say heavy smoke is impacting the northbound lanes. Caltrans is called out to the scene to close the 3 and 4 lanes in the area.

Traffic on northbound Interstate 5 is being diverted to Highway 138, according to CHP.

Highway patrol officials say the fire possibly started as a trailer fire and is spreading up a hill.

Expect delays.