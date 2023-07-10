BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were able to gain control of brush fire that caused delays Monday afternoon along Highway 99.

The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. in southbound lanes of Highway 99 near the Golden State Avenue offramp. A vehicle was on fire against an embankment to the offramp. The flames spread to surrounding brush and were quickly put out.

The offramp to Golden State Avenue was temporarily closed as firefighters put out the fire. It was not clear what caused the fire to the vehicle.