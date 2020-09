WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — County firefighters appear to have gained control of a small brush fire in Wofford Heights.

Wildfire monitoring cameras from Southern California Edison showed flames on a hill appearing close to homes at around 6 p.m. Sunday. Initial information showed the fire burning near Donalda Court and Valley View Road.

An estimate on how many acres burned was not immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.