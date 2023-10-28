BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire could be seen burning near the 5 Dogs Shooting Range on Saturday evening.

On Oct. 28, Kern County fire crews responded to a brush fire nearby Famoso Road and Granite Road. The area that was seen on fire is about 15 miles south of McFarland. White smoke was visible in the area, around 2:36 p.m., as well as a T78 aircraft and L-410 aircraft circling the area, according to Cal Fire.

There is no information as to how much ground has been burned so far.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

