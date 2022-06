BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire Friday afternoon burning east of Hart Park.

Multiple fire crews were called to an area near the Kern River at Wabash River Street and Platte River Drive, north of Kern Canyon Road just before 4:30 p.m.

An ALERT Wildfire camera in the area showed some smoke rising near the riverbed. It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

