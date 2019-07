BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Evacuations have been lifted for residents living on Amaya Court near Round Mountain Road, where a brush fire was burning Monday.

Residents were encouraged to shelter in place, but as of 1:04 p.m. the shelter in place notice has been lifted according to fire officials.

#AmayaFire Update 1: ⚠️Recommended Evacuation notices have been lifted. Amaya Ct residents are encouraged to now shelter in place. ⚠️ Forward progress of the fire has been stopped. #kerncountyfiredepartment pic.twitter.com/ZuHyjk817I — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 15, 2019

The fire was threatening structures off Round Mountain road, Kern County Fire reported.

#VegetationFire #AmayaFire @kerncountyfire resources on scene aggressively fighting a grass fire threatening structures off of Round Mountain rd. #kerncountyfiredepartment pic.twitter.com/75sKh3TPg3 — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 15, 2019