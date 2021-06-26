Brush fire breaks out at mouth of the canyon on Highway 178 forcing road closure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that has broken out at the mouth of the canyon along Highway 178, forcing a closure of traffic in both directions.

Firefighters were called to the area at around 8:45 p.m.

It’s not immediately clear how many acres have burned or what caused the fire. Caltrans said Highway 178 is closed at the mouth of the canyon in Bakersfield. There was no estimate for when it may reopen.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

