BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire reported on Highway 58 near Bena Road is slowing traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

CHP said one lane is closed on eastbound Highway 58 at Highway 223 near Bena Road due to the fire.

Smoke from the fire is visible from Morning Drive and Highway 178, according to CHP.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.