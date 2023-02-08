BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Brundage Lane Navigation Center took a major step Thursday in addressing Bakersfield’s growing homeless population.

Back in December 2021, the city council approved just over $6 million for a 118-bed expansion project.

The expansion of the two-and-a-half-acre campus included two new men’s dorms totaling 109 beds and a new recuperative care dorm serving 19 patients.

It also paved the way for a new 50-pet kennel, up from just 15, as well as an additional outdoor recreation space, guest parking and a new office for the City’s Code Enforcement Rapid Response Teams.

Local leaders celebrated the accomplishment today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Southeast Bakersfield.

Mayor Karen Goh expressed her gratitude to the state government for the support of the project saying:

We are so grateful for the partnership in addressing California’s paramount crisis. Organizations throughout our community partnering together to achieve this expansion and to achieve the progress that we’ve made. We’re grateful for the state’s partnership in providing the funds needed, but together, we are our brother’s keeper in addressing the issue of transforming lives. Mayor Karen Goh

Since opening in October 2020, BLNC said it has moved over 200 people out of the shelter and into permanent housing.