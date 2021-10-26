Brundage Lane Navigation Center celebrates 1 year of operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Brundage Lane Navigation Center celebrated one year in operation on Tuesday.

Since opening on Oct. 26, 2020, the navigation center has provided services to 750 homeless clients, including finding permanent housing for 85 people, according to city officials.

The city of Bakersfield said despite its success, homelessness continues to be a major issue in Kern County.

Last week, the Bakersfield City Council unanimously approved the expansion of the center from 150 to 300 beds. The expansion project was made possible through funding from Measure N.