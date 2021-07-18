Brundage Lane Navigation Center adds more space for local homeless population

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is now more room to house Bakersfield’s homeless population. Both the Bakersfield Homeless Center and and the Brundage Lane Navigation Center have gained more space.

The Navigation Center averages 122 to 130 filled beds a night. The center lifted its pandemic restrictions on capacity, adding 20 more beds.

Related Content Bakersfield Homeless Center expands with facilities for single women

The center allows pets and is the only homeless shelter in Bakersfield that allows for residents who are couples to stay together regardless of sexual orientation.

“We are not here to provide just respite from the streets.” Theo Dues, director of the Brundage Lane Navigation Center said. “We are here to provide permanent housing for every guest who enters our program.”

Two weeks ago, the Bakersfield Homeless Center converted some of its office space into living space, making room to house up to 30 single women.