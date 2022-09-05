BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a car they initially believed hit a pedestrian Friday and left the scene in fact avoided the crash. A second vehicle hit the pedestrian and stopped.

Police on Monday said they are no longer searching for a black car in connection with the crash that seriously injured a man on Brundage Lane near P Street. Video surveillance shows the car didn’t hit the man, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department.

An SUV hit the man as he crossed outside a crosswalk at about 9:43 p.m. and remained at the scene, police said.