BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of McFarland is advising pregnant women and infants under 6 months old to not drink tap water due to high levels of nitrate found in the Browning Well.

City officials say on Aug. 22 and Sept. 15, water samples from the Browning Well showed nitrate levels of 11 and 10 milligrams per liter. The standard or maximum level of contaminant is 10 milligrams per liter.

Formula, water and juice for children under 6 months of age should not be prepared with tap water, according to city officials.

Officials say high nitrate levels can interfere with the infant’s blood to carry oxygen and they can become seriously ill and, if untreated, they may die.

City officials say symptoms include shortness of breath and blueness of skin. City officials advise to seek medical attention if these symptoms occur.

Pregnant women should not consume the water because it may affect the oxygen-carrying ability of the blood, according to city officials.

Boiling, freezing, filtering and letting the water sit does not filter out nitrate, according to city officials.

City officials say nitrate in drinking water can occur naturally, in industrial or agricultural sources.

The city of McFarland says it will limit and decrease the water usage from the Browning Well and will inform residents when it is safe.

For more information, visit the city of McFarland website.