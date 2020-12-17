Browning Road STEAM Academy receives $5,000 donation for science kits

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Browning Road STEAM Academy received a $5,000 donation from a local nurse and community philanthropist and the academy put together a video to thank her.

Community philanthropist Idalia Ablin is a family nurse practitioner and is the administrator for Clinica Del Valle/Valley Family Clinic.

The funds will go directly towards student supplies, such as home science kits. The academy said it’s been difficult to engage students in STEAM classes while they learn from home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The kits will help students with hands-on learning.

To learn more about the Browning Road STEAM Academy, visit McFarland Unified School District’s website.