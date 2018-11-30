Brothers' trailer ransacked after the pair helped Camp Fire victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A pair of brothers recently drove their trailer to the city of Paradise to deliver care packages to fire victims, only to now be victims, themselves, after their trailer was ransacked.

Nathan and William Punt found their trailer parked on Kirkside Dr. in Southwest Bakersfield Thursday morning after it went missing the previous night. The trailer was left parked on the street, but the tools last seen inside the vehicle, estimated at a value of roughly $15,000, were nowhere to be found. The items not stolen were thrown on the floor.

"We just got to start cleaning it up and start over again," said Nathan Punt.

While the crime was not captured on camera, the brothers suspect multiple thieves were involved.

"Just the trailer alone is really heavy," Punt said. "For [the thieves] to disconnect it and break it off the back of our truck, and move it backwards to connect it to another vehicle, it had to take some teamwork."

Just weeks ago, the brothers drove the trailer up north "to help the fire victims" of the Camp Fire, the deadliest fire in California's history. At last update, 88 people were confirmed killed in the Camp Fire, and another 196 remained missing.

"We're doing basically what most people should try to do," Punt told KSEE, the Fresno sister station of KGET, two weeks ago. The brothers barbecued hot dogs for those in need, and delivered toiletries to the victims.

Officers from the Bakersfield Police Dept. took finger prints from the trailer on Thursday afternoon and scoured the surrounding neighborhood for any cameras that may have captured the thieves.



The brothers said they had hoped to return to Paradise, and will continue to work towards their goal even with the latest setback.

"I cant promise nothing, but I hope to get back up there again. It's a little hiccup in the road, but we'll get over it. We always do.

If you're interested in helping out these brothers, you can donate to their GoFundMe account here.