Brother of Latin artist Selena and Kumbia Kings to perform in Bakersfield in February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The brother of Latin recording artist Selena is coming to Bakersfield next month as part of the Cumbia Music Festival.

A.B. Quintanilla III and the Kumbia King All Starz will be performing on Feb. 1 at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. The festival runs from 6-11:30 p.m. for general admission, but VIP attendees can get in at 5 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $60 for general admission to $125 for regular VIP tickets. VIP tickets that include a meet-and-greet with Quintanilla are also available for $150 per person in advance or $175 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2TchEnj.