BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield barbecue restaurant is set to close its doors at the end of the month.

The owners of Brooklyn’s BBQ in northwest Bakersfield will be closing down the business Jan. 26, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant opened in 2016 and has been serving Bakersfield for the past eight years.

The Steeber family says they have been very grateful to work with non-profits, cater special events and host celebrations over the years.

The restaurant is located at 3015 Calloway Drive.