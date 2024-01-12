BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family dream brought to life became the Steeber family’s reality with the opening of Brooklyn’s BBQ in northwest Bakersfield in 2016.

Eight years later, the tough decision of closing was announced, as owner John Steeber fought cancer.

“John’s disease was progressing and this was a dream that we all had as a family, and we didn’t want to continue without him,” said Julie, wife of John Steeber.

Julie Steeber says customers have become like family over the years, highlighting how supportive Bakersfield is.

“The support of the community from Day 1 has been amazing. From the very first day that we opened, they have been great the community. It’s not just people that come in to eat, they end up being like family,” she said. “You know, through the good and the bad, we’ve had amazing support, Bakersfield is great.”

John Steeber leaves a legacy of hard work in and out of the restaurant.

“His strengths, wouldn’t back down, he would keep going. Even if we had a bad day we knew how to pick it up and just go,” said Julie Steeber.

For the Steeber family, this isn’t the last you could see of them.

“He always had something under his sleeve, he always was ready to do some different adventure, and we were just like ‘OK!’ and we did it. We did it together. So, he put that in our heads, he put that in her…” said Julie Steeber. “I think between the four of us we’re gonna come back and do something in his honor.”