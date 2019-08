Wishlist:

Composition Notebooks (wide ruled)

Crayons and Markers

Glue Sticks

Baby Wipes or Wet Wipes

Pencils

Printer Paper

Cardstock

Speakers for my computer (the ones I have are so low that, even when turned up all the way it’s so hard for my students to hear, especially when the A/C is on)

Board Games (appropriate for 2nd graders, ages 7/8)

Legos

Books for our classroom library are always appreciated 🙂