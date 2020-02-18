Brookdale Riverwalk residents, staff celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Brookdale Riverwalk senior living facility is celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day on Thursday.

Residents and staff will visit Cal State Bakersfield, located at 9001 Stockdale Hwy., from noon to 1p.m. to hand out flowers at passersby in celebrating the spirit behind the day.

“Random Acts of Kindness Day serves as a reminder that kindness can change the world, and remind everyone how much love there is in the world, and inspire hope and generosity with actions as much as words,” Brookdale Senior Living Inc. said in a news release.