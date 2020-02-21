Brookdale Riverwalk residents and staff celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day at CSUB

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents and staff of Brookdale Riverwalk senior living celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Day at California State University, Bakersfield Thursday.

Senior residents and staff members passed out hundreds of flowers to students. Members of the CSU Bakersfield cheer leading squad were also there to cheer them on. The Brookdale community wanted to celebrate this kindness day to lift people’s spirits and spread positivity.

Random Acts of Kindness Day serves as a reminder that kindness can go a long way.