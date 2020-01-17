Bronson Alcott High Vintage brings vibrant, curated collection of clothing to central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new local businesses is bringing vibrant vintage to Central Bakersfield Bronson Alcott High Vintage opened its doors about two months ago.

Owner Lani Marshall wanted to open a shop filled with the kinds of styles she and her friends love— with a decor to match.

“The design of the store is based on a ’90s cartoon ‘Hey Arnold!’ that we grew up watching and loved,” said Marshall. “So we decided to incorporate that.”

It all began with collecting a few items for herself and husband, then friends, until the collection they’d amassed overtook its allotted space in their apartment. It was time to open the shop. Marshall wants to use this vintage store for more than just shopping. She wants this space to be open to all.

On Feb. 14th, the store will host an open mic night, where Marshall will give local vendors an opportunity to sell their items.

She encourages the community to bring feminine hygiene products to the event to benefit the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter.

Bronson Alcott High Vintage is located at 304 Chester Avenue next to Raymond’s Trophies. You can follow the store @_balcotthighvintage on Intagram.