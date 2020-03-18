Broken Yolk Café to begin curbside service at its both locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– Broken Yolk Café is set to offer its curbside service at both Bakersfield locations, said the owners of the restaurants.

According to a released statement, customers now have the option to view a menu online and call in their order.

The customer can pay once they are at the location with a debit or credit card, while sitting in their car. An employee will drop off the customer’s order in their backseat for no contact between both parties.

They also mentioned their doors “will remain open as long as we can afford to keep the lights on for dine in or dine out service. We have gone above and beyond the CDC recommended cleaning for restaurant and good prep services for our consumers.”

Broken Yolk Café locations:

• 7919 East Brundage Lane

• 3300 Buena Vista Road