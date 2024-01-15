BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vandalism. It’s in East Bakersfield on Columbus. It’s on the Westside too. It’s even at the iconic Fox Theater, and definitely downtown. Smashed glass, broken doors, bars, and plywood all part of a growing problem: theft and vandalism at a business near you.

Restaurant owner, Eddie Zepeta, of My Spot Downtown says the problem has cost him thousands.

“Just on vandalism by, you don’t even know who it is, I’m at like maybe $8,000.”

My Spot Downtown is located in the Haberfelde building — a part of Bakersfield’s history for a hundred years. Now, the building and its tenants like Zepeta are forced to split the cost and pay out of pocket for broken glass. Zepeta pays $3,000 for each broken door.

“The door here on this side of the alley has been twice. This one was recent. It just happened right before Christmas,” said Zepeta.

Zepeta says it’s the homeless causing the damages, and they’re changing the way he does business.

“For me to open after 4, or 5 p.m. it’s not worth it because of the alley, and just the foot traffic of the homeless. In the afternoon it’s worse.”

It’s not just smashed doors. Zepeta says people are also flipping over dumpsters making the American Dream a nightmare.

“You kind of see it with the weather how it changes because they get more aggravated, and they start doing stuff like that,” he said.

He says Bakersfield police have been doing all they can. The BPD told 17 News all calls are answered by priority, and safety is first.

“I know the police department has a really good program right now on how to get rid of the homeless in your area. Make sure they make that phone call,” said Zepeta.

Last week, business owner Tracy Walker Kiser said she’s banding together with other downtown businesses sick of the vandalism and will possibly file a lawsuit against the city of Bakersfield for failing to protect local businesses from theft, vandalism, and danger.