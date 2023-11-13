BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Broadway producer and former senior Vice President of Universal Parks and Resorts will be returning to their alma matter South High School to motivate and guide the next generation of artists and performers, according to the school.

Tony award-winning producer Alan Shorr is known for his contributions to Broadway and theme park and live entertainment consultant Mike Davis will be speaking to South High students on Tuesday Nov. 14 at the Performing Arts Center.

The two alumni will be sharing experiences from their journeys while also shedding light on the obstacles and triumphs each faced on their journeys to success.

We are thrilled to have Alan Shorr and Mike Davis back at South High School to inspire our students. Their success stories serve as a testament to the incredible opportunities that can arise when passion, talent, and dedication converge. This event is a rare chance for our Visual and Performing Arts students to gain firsthand insights from industry luminaries. Antonio Garcia, Theater Department Director at South High School.

The event begins at 8:45 a.m. and is open to faculty and students.