BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bristol Hospice held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new location in Southwest Bakersfield.

Bristol says the new location on California Avenue provides more space for staff and 24-hour security.

Bristol Hospice provides end-of-life care, as well as emotional and spiritual support for patients’ loved ones. To learn more about the services they provide, you can head to their website by clicking this link.