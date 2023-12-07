BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A special event was held in southwest Bakersfield where families were invited to remember their loved ones this holiday season.

The Bristol Hospice Foundation hosted its annual Light Up a Life event at the Journey RV Resort Wednesday night.

Attendees were invited to light a candle in memory of someone who won’t be at the dinner table this Christmas. For many, it’s a chance to not only remember but celebrate a life well lived.

“We have so much going on during the holidays so to be able to say this hour I’m setting aside so I can just remember my loved one, think about the great times I’ve had but also be with other folks that know what I’m going through and I just feel that support,” Cherie Shoemake, director of Bristol Hospice Foundation, said.

17’s Tami Mlcoch served as emcee for last night’s event.