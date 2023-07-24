BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A camp organized by the Bristol Hospice Foundation is helping children overcome their grief by offering activities, food and much more.

According to Cherie Shoemake, the director at Bristol Hospice, those activities include things like canoeing, rock wall climbing, team building exercises and hockey. One thing is clear — the camp she helps put on is well-loved.

Ian Castro, a camper at Bristol Hospice Camp, talked about his experience with kayaking.

“My favorite thing so far was the kayaking,” Castro told 17 News. “At first I was kind of scared but then I started getting the hang of it and I wasn’t that scared at all.”

Another camper, Unique Reyes, told 17 News she rates the a camp “a ten out of ten.”

While the food and the drinks are all well and good, the real reason the kids come to the camp is because they’re all suffering through a devastating loss.

“One of the things we say to them the second they get off the bus is, ‘There’s one thing that every single person here has in common, and that’s that someone we love has died and that our heart hurts,'” Shoemake told 17 News.

According to Shoemake, about 80% of the junior counselors were campers in the past, including Graciana Lyday.

“I’ve been doing this for roughly 8 years,” Lyday told 17 News. “I love it so much. Coming back here as a junior counselor and helping the kids now is honestly so rewarding.”

Shoemake says the camp offers bereavement counseling, but with support from the other kids, some don’t need it.

“What we really see happen is that they counsel each other,” Shoemake told 17 News. “They really just start talking to one another, and it just creates this bond.”

Shoemake knows her camp makes a difference not just for the kids, but for parents too.

“When you have a parents that come up to you and says, ‘Thank you for giving me my child back,’ that is the most powerful thing that anybody could say,” Shoemake told 17 News. “We know we’re not going to fix these kids in two days, but if we can just crack the door open, if we can get them to take that first step of dealing with their grief, that’s very powerful.”

Shoemake said the camps are completely free of charge to attend.

For more information, visit the Bristol Hospice Camp website.