Bringing light to dark times: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah with modifications due to pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday evening marked the first night of Hanukkah, and while celebrations across the world and in Kern County will look different this year, the message of optimism and miracles remains.

Rabbi Schmuli Schlenger of the Chabad of Bakersfield Jewish community center plans to celebrate, lighting the menorah for eight straight nights, a ritual he says literally and symbolically brings light into our world.

“In the state of the world and where we are today, that we light the menorah and bring light and joy our homes, and not only that, but that we share it with the world around us,” says Schlanger.

That’s why the rabbi hosts a public menorah lighting every year, one that usually includes a communal gathering for food, song, and of course, light. This year, however, the event will look different. Set to take place at the Chabad Jewish Community Center on Ming avenue at 5 p.m. this Sunday, it will be drive-thru only.

Temple Beth El is taking similar measures to ensure social distancing. On Sunday, the community’s annual latke brunch, featuring traditional sweets and foods, was transformed to a drive thru, and the annual Eight Krazy Kilometers fundraiser is virtual this year.

“I’m really proud of the leadership of Temple Beth El because they understand that everyone should feel safe, and so we’ve really been clearly moving everything into zoom,” said Rabbi Jonathan Klein.

Both leaders agree, this is a time for all of us to be thankful for the light in our lives.

“It’s a very, very important holiday,” said Schlanger. “It’s perhaps, people would say, the times we’re living in now, it’s the most important holiday.”

Friday evening marks the second night of Hanukkah, which lasts through December 18.



