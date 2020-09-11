Bringing awareness to suicide prevention by spreading art across Oleander

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- This weekend, you can see art around Oleander that is spreading a message of unity and strength.

The month of September brings awareness to key issues facing our community. Creative Crossings and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services teamed up once again, transforming parts of the neighborhood for the month.

Artists were tasked with creating ten murals, centered around the message of recovery and suicide prevention. Kern BHRS says for some battling addition or trauma, art can be a way to help lead them towards recovery.

This weekend, you can participate in a scavenger hunt to see all the murals. You can pack the car up or do it on foot. You are asked though to maintain social distancing guidelines.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the crisis hotline at 1-800-991-5272.