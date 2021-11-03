Bring Back the Kern to hold march urging regulators to have flowing water back in the Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bring Back the Kern is holding a march in the hopes of convincing state regulators to bring back flowing water in the Kern River again.

The group’s march is set for Saturday, Nov. 13 and they are asking residents to march the entirety of Bakersfield’s dry riverbed to raise awareness of the lack of water in the river.

The march coincides with the ongiong hearing at the State Water Board where the state can allocate additional water to create a flowing Kern River through Bakersfield.

The full march along the riverbed is 9 miles starting Nov. 13 at 8 a.m. beginning at Panorama Park. You can also join the march at 1:30 p.m. adjacent to the bridge at Calloway Road.