‘Bring Back the Kern’: Local artist raising awareness about Bakersfield’s need for flowing water

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An artist is raising awareness about a local environmental cause — and transforming the Kern River at the same time.

Andres Amador is known for large-scale, temporary art installations around the world. He is creating an exhibit in the dry bed of the Kern River to highlight Bakersfield’s need of flowing water.

Amador teamed up with the group “Bring Back the Kern” to make this installation possible.

You can check out “Flow” this Thursday in the riverbed adjacent to Beach Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

