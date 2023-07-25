BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The grassroots movement dedicated to the Kern River, “Bring Back the Kern,” is hosting a summer photo contest that is open to all.

The photo contest is named “A River Returned.” All photos submitted for the contest should focus on the river where it is usually dry, specifically Manor Street to Allen Road.

The contest includes the following three categories:

Fish and Wildlife: People fishing or wildlife spotted near the river from Manor Street to Enos Lane.

Safe Family Fun: Wading, playing and exploring the banks of the river.

Water Sports: Tubing, stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking.

Each contestant may enter up to 10 distinct photos in each category.

To enter, email photographs to contact@bringbackthekern.org, along with the photographer’s name, phone number and email. All photos must be submitted by Monday, July 31.

For more information, visit the “Bring Back the Kern” website.