BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County brewery fans will have a chance to win Dodgers tickets while enjoying the area’s variety of brewed beers in an event being held by Visit Bakersfield.

Stopping by any of the 14 participating locations on Visit Bakersfield’s Brewery Trail will enter you for a chance to win four tickets to a Dodger game. There is also an opportunity to win a custom T-shirt or a one-of-a-kind brewery trail pint glass.

Those interested will have to check in to participating locations with a trail pass to be entered into the giveaway.

You can participate and enter through July 4. The winner will be drawn on July 5 and will be contacted by email, according to Visit Bakersfield.

Sign-ups for the event can be found at the Visit Bakersfield Brewery Trail website. You can find more information and contest rules at this website.