BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country crooner Brett Young is scheduled to bring the “Dance With You Tour” to Bakersfield in October.

The California native’s blend of “West Coast meets Southern sound” is set to perform at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at River Walk on Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Some of Young’s hit songs include “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Mercy.” Tickets for the show range from about $45 to $80 and are now on sale at AXS.com and Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office.