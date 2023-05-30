BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A salon in downtown Bakersfield was the latest target of a break-in burglary.

Breaking Bad hair salon located on 20th Street was broken into early Monday morning. The owner tells 17 news, the thieves stole retail products and tools, among other items.

The business owner said the burglars also took down the salon’s security cameras, prompting her to ask nearby business owners for their security footage, in hopes of catching those responsible.

The salon recently celebrated its 5th anniversary.