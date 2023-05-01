MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — Four people have been killed in a mass shooting in Mojave, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning.

It happened at 15972 H St. in Mojave.

The victims were men in their 20s or 30s, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Perez.

There was no immediate word of an arrest, suspect information or possible motive.

The sheriff’s office got the first call at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday night. Detectives are on scene gathering evidence, so details were sketchy Monday morning.

There was no indication if there were additional victims beside those who were killed.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they located four victims suffering from traumatic assault injuries,” Lt. Perez said. “Three of the victims were pronounced deceased on scene, and an additional victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Another source confirmed the victims had been shot.

Mojave is a desert community of 4,000, about 65 miles east of downtown Bakersfield.

According to KGET’s Homicide Tracker, the deaths marked the 32nd, 33rd, 34th and 35th homicides of 2023.

KGET has a crew on the scene and this story will be updated as new information becomes available.