Brazilian heavy metal band Hellway Patrol is coming to Bakersfield for the first time this year.

The band is performing on Saturday at Jerry’s Pizza & Pub, 1817 Chester Ave at 7 p.m. The performance is part of the band’s 16-date tour around the West Coast and Mexico. The opening acts will be Bombscare, Metal Tempest and Phantom.

Admission is $5 and all ages are allowed.