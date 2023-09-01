BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We live in the era of brazen theft – an era where thieves, be they amateurs or professionals, have no qualms about in-your-face, broad-daylight theft.

Shameless behavior of a related type filtered down to a quiet Bakersfield residential neighborhood last week. And the TikTok world took notice in a big way.

Stephanie Perez had just accompanied two of her four kids to nearby Centennial Elementary the morning of Aug. 23, pushing her husband’s new black cruiser alongside her two young bike-riders. She pedaled back home and parked the bike at her front door. At about the same time, the two painting contractors she’d hired pulled up and started offloading lumber for a project in her backyard.

That’s when it happened, captured by her front-door Ring camera and later posted on TikTok.

A young man strides nonchalantly across the front lawn, greeting the two painting contractors with a cheery good morning. He walks straight to the front porch, hops on Perez’s bike and takes off.

“I see out the front window that this kid was taking my bike,” Perez said. “So I immediately (ran out the door) – I didn’t have shoes on – and I sprinted down the street.”

The two contractors, Jorge Martinez and Gerardo Sanchez, didn’t quite realize what was going on.

“When I heard Stephanie yelling, ‘Hey, get back (here), get back (here),’” Martinez said, “we were like, ‘What happened?’”

“I had the wood in my hands,” Sanchez said, “so I put it in the roadway and I told Jorge, ‘Hey, close the doors, hurry, hurry.’”

By this time Perez had sprinted three blocks in search of the culprit.

“He was gone,” Perez said. “Like, there was no way I was catching him. But I didn’t stop. I just kept going.”

The contractors, in two vehicles, peeled out in that direction.

“And then I see them come racing by me,” Perez said. “They gave me the nod, like, ‘We got you.’”

A quarter-mile east, the men spotted some movement on the other side of five-lane Jenkins Road. It was the man they’d been looking for.

“He was hiding in a Dumpster – you know how they build it, with (cinder block) brick walls,” Martinez said. “Once he saw us, he jumped the (fence into) the (adjacent) private community and take off.”

“Jorge called me,” Perez said, “and said, ‘Hey, we got your bike,’ and I was like, ‘What?! No way!’ I thought that thing was long gone.”

Perez has a theory about why 26 million people – and counting – have viewed the TikTok video, prepared and posted by Perez’s friend, video director-editor Sara Hoopes.

“What the world wants, (as evidenced by) 26 million views, what the world wants, is this,” she said. “They want good citizens. This is what’s important.”

“We were glad to help,” Martinez said.

TikTokkers have given more than $3500 in tips to the two contractors. That’s the good news. The bad news?

“These guys are getting really bold,” she said, referring in general to thieves. “I’m home, these (contractor) guys are right out front. And it didn’t even faze him. I think there’s not a lot of consequences for these guys anymore.”

No consequences this time, anyway. But also no need to replace any bicycles.

Normally we’re happy if the contractor just hammers the nail in straight. In this case, two painting contractors showed they were as sick of crime as the rest of us.