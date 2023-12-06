BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The HolidayLights at CALM is partnering with singer Brandy and hosting a series of events with a special appearance from Brandy herself.

CALM officials say the HolidayLights is set to host a series of events from Friday, Dec. 8 to Tuesday, Dec. 12 for “A Very Merry Brandy Christmas.”

The events will feature a tree light show synchronized to Brandy’s first-ever Christmas album, which is out now via MotownRecords. There will also be Brandy-inspired displays and treats.

Brandy is set to make an appearance at HolidayLights at CALM on Saturday, Dec. 9, according to a news release from CALM officials.

The album “Christmas with Brandy” is her eighth studio album and her first Christmas album. The album features a mix of holiday favorite covers and original Christmas songs.

Tickets are now on sale at $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $12 for children ages 3 to 12 and $10 per ticket for CALM members, seniors and military.