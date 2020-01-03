Brainy Actz brings ‘escape rooms’ to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of Bakersfield’s newest businesses offers a new and thrilling way to relieve some stress for all ages.

Brainy Actz Escape Rooms has now been open to the Bakersfield community for nearly two months.

“Brainy Actz is an experience facility. We specialize in experiences for the family, people of all ages, kids of all ages as well,” Brainy Actz Manager, Dustin Miller says.

Brainy Actz located at 5880 District Boulevard, Suite #23 offers a variety of fun activities. From Nerf wars, archery tag and ax throwing, Brainy Actz has a bit of everything for everyone.

For those who have a lot of stress, Brainy Acts created the “Rage Room” to give individuals a space to decompress.

“The rage room is up to 20-minute smash therapy session where you get to go and just smash away and take out some of that extra anger that’s been built up for a while,” Miller says.

With the new year, Brainy Actz was brought into Bakersfield to give the community another place where they can have some fun for anyone.

“We need something new, we needed something fresh that we can have the entire family come and enjoy themselves and be able to relax and not have to worry about the everyday things,” Miller said.

Escape rooms cost $30 per person.