BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Brad Williams is scheduled to perform at the Bakersfield Fox Theater in February 2024, according to organizers.

Fox Theater officials announced Brad Williams will take the stage on Feb. 9, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Officials say the late Robin Williams called Brad Williams “Prozac with a head,” due to his high-energy and frequent standing ovations.

Brad Williams started doing stand-up comedy as a teenager and has been touring since then, according to officials.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m., but if you use the code “BRAD” starting Aug. 2 you can purchase them early, according to officials.

To purchase your tickets online, click here.