BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Almost two months ago, the Bakersfield Police Department created a new unit designed to address a high-visibility crime – organized retail theft.

You’ve seen the videos. Coordinated assaults on retail establishments. Smash and grab. Safety in numbers – or perhaps, better stated, intimidation in numbers.

Could it happen in Bakersfield? It has, although perhaps not as large scale or shockingly dramatic. But it’s an issue here — enough of one that in late February the Bakersfield Police Department formed a unit specifically tasked with working alongside retail security officers to identify trends and specific schemes that cost retailers – and retail customers – big time.

This month police asked the city council to fund 12 new positions and half of those positions will address retail theft.

“The sworn police officers position that are coming – one is a captain, one is a lieutenant, (are designed) to really focus on quality control oversight (and) accountability mechanisms,” BPD Chief Greg Terry told 17 News. “And then two sergeants are going to go directly to the field. One is our organized Retail Theft Unit that was recently created and we know that our community is being impacted by that on a daily basis. And the other sergeant will be for our impact team, which is really focused on quality of life and homeless issues.”

The police department’s spokesperson Sgt. Robert Pair said early returns from the special unit are encouraging.

“We’ve gotten good feedback from retail merchants and our customer base,” Pair said, “… In a month and a half, I think it’s telling that we’re arrested over 70 people for various charges regarding organized retail theft.”

The department’s retail detail meets at least once a month with store security personnel in group settings at which everyone shares trends they’re seeing, including the creation of fraudulent receipts. The unit also meets on a routine basis with certain merchants who are seeing specific trends. It’s all about preventative policing based on investigative data.

Some cities have seen that a huge percentage of retail theft crimes are being committed by a relatively small group of criminals – as much as a third, in the case of New York. BPD hasn’t seen that – yet.

“I don’t have that data,” Pair said “However, if I found out that that was the case, I would not be surprised in the least.”

The special unit has been together only a short time. Once they’re able to develop data over time – and crack the veil of apathy that pervades in some corners of the retail community – look for a better picture of what’s going on here in the world of organized retail theft.