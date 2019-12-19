BPD: Woman was assaulted, kidnapped before intervention by good Samaritan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman had been assaulted and kidnapped last night prior to an intervention by a good Samaritan, according to police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the area of Morning Drive at Highway 178 at around 10:56 p.m. on Wednesday after getting a report of a possible kidnapping. When they arrived, officers found a man on the ground with a loaded gun nearby.

The department said an investigation revealed that the man, 21-year-old Fabian Prieto, allegedly assaulted a woman and forced her into a vehicle from an apartment complex in east Bakersfield.

While the vehicle was on Highway 178, a concerned citizen noticed the woman struggling inside the vehicle, the department said.

BPD said the man attempted to intervene, but then Prieto allegedly got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the citizen, who then hit Prieto with his vehicle in self-defense.

Once Prieto was knocked down, the department said the good Samaritan called the police to report the incident. The firearm was recovered by police at the scene.

The woman suffered minor injuries due to the assault and kidnapping while Prieto sustained moderate injuries, BPD said. They were both known to each other prior to the assault, according to the department.

After Prieto is released from the hospital, BPD said he will be arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, assault with a firearm, kidnapping, being a felon in possession of a firearm, vandalism and other firearms-related charges.

